Thelma Ann (Huffman) Barrett
1926 - 2020
Thelma Ann Barrett (nee Huffman)
December 29, 1926 - July 23, 2020
Livermore
Thelma Ann Barrett was born in Westmoreland, Kansas, the second daughter of Glenn and Velma Huffman. She attended grade school at Broderick Elementary School, graduating in May 1940. Thelma Ann attended high school at Wamego High School, graduating in May 1944. She went to work for the construction firm of Lozier, Broderick & Gordon at the Hercules Powder Company in Kansas, and lived in Lawrence Kansas with her former classmate, Marjorie Hansen (nee Steinmetz). After World War II ended, she and another girl friend went to Berkeley, California, where she met her husband, Bert J. Barrett in 1948. They were married in May 1949.
Ann as she was known, and Bert lived for many years in Redwood City, California, where they raised their family of four sons and were active in community affairs. Ann was a stay at home mom for many years, going back to work in 1967 for Stanford Research Institute which later became known as SRI International. She retired from SRI International on October 31, 1992. Ann and Bert moved to San Ramon, California in 1996.
Ann is survived by her four sons: Michael, Robert, Kevin, and John, seven Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren. Her Husband, Bert, preceded her in death on January 19, 2002.
A family gathering will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley, 825 Hartz Way, Danville, CA 94526 followed by a rite of committal at 2:00 p.m. at Skylawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 92 Skyline Blvd, San Mateo, CA 94402. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 12:00 PM
JUL
30
Committal
02:00 PM
Skylawn Memorial Park Cemetery
