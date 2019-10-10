|
|
Thelma Biale-Lyon
Oct. 19, 1928 - Sep. 15, 2019
Former Resident of Fremont
Thelma Biale-Lyon, 90, formerly of Fremont, died peacefully in her sleep on Sep. 15th with her daughter by her side, knowing that she was greatly loved by many and will be missed every day.
She was born to the late Giacomo Biale and Marian Baiocchi on Oct. 19, 1928 and was raised in Niles with her three sisters. She graduated from Washington High School and went on to become a homemaker, bank teller, secretary and great friend to many. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and loved to reminisce about the gas station and lunch counter her parents owned while she was growing up in Niles. She will be fondly remembered for her love of "blingy" jewelry, reading anything she could get her hands on and the warm smile that lit up her face when she had visitors.
Thelma was married to her loving husband, Alfred "Deane" Lyon, for 63 years prior to his passing in 2017. She will be greatly missed by her children, Corinne Lyon and Alfred "Deane" (Bernadette) Lyon, Jr.; grandchild Alexis (Justin) Lyon-Claus; great-grandchild Cooper Claus; sisters Jacqueline Buti and Donna (Gene) Rohde and a host of relatives and friends.
A mass will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church located at 37891 Second Street in Niles. A private burial will be held the following day at Sacramento Valley National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local chapter of the in Thelma's memory.
La Paloma
View the online memorial for Thelma Biale-Lyon
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019