Thelma Hill

July 31, 1935 - March 2, 2019

Richmond

Ms. Thelma Mae Hayward was born on July 31, 1935 in Bunkie, LA to Mr. George Hayward, Sr. and Mrs. Lucille (Harvey) Hayward. She went to be with Christ the Lord on March 2, 2019 with her family by her side at the age of 83. She was the youngest daughter and second youngest child of nine children.

Thelma spent her entire childhood in Bunkie, and there she accepted Christ at an early age at Second Union Baptist Church. She graduated from Carver High School in Bunkie in 1952 and attended Southern University (Baton Rouge, LA) from 1952 to 1954. Thelma left school and Louisiana to live with her siblings that had moved California and eventually settled in Los Angeles, CA. There she worked for a number of years as a File Clerk with the L.A. County Registrar of Voters Office and as a Document Analyst in the Booking Department at the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Thelma first met Robert Hill, Jr. in Bunkie. There they were childhood sweethearts and courted off and on throughout elementary school and high school. Eventually they went their separate ways. They reconnected later in life when they both just happened to be in Bunkie. From this reconnection the spark was rekindled and they were eventually married in 1973. Thelma then moved to Richmond, CA to be with Robert, the love of her life. From this union Gerald Keith Hill was born. The family has stayed in Richmond ever since. Thelma continued to work as a File Clerk in the Blueprints Department at Mare Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, CA. She retired in 1994.

Growing up in Bunkie Thelma liked to run. She ran track, she played basketball, and she excelled in academics. As an adult Thelma spent much of her free time sewing, knitting, crocheting, cooking and baking sweets. She loved science fiction movies, Tyler Perry movies, soap operas and shows about animals in nature. She loved to sing and to dance. She loved to travel. She loved to listen to music of many different genres but especially gospel music. She loved to reminisce about Bunkie, her siblings, and especially her momma Lucille. Above all these things Thelma loved the Lord and her church.

Thelma was preceded in death by her Parents, George and Lucille Hayward; five Brothers, Elmo, George, Jr., Berthard, Eugene, and John; and two Sisters, Willie Faye and Lucille.

She leaves to cherish her memory one Sister, Ethel Walker, of Oklahoma; her loving Husband, Robert Hill, Jr. and beloved Son, Gerald Hill, both of Richmond; a Stepson, Torrance Hill, Sr., of Oakland; a Daughter-in-law, Annie Hill of Oakland; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Viewing will be at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuaries, Civic Center Chapel, 455 24th Street, Richmond, CA 94804, Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 4-8pm. Funeral services will be at Sojourner Truth Presbyterian Church, 2621 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA 94806, Thursday March 14, 2019 at 11am.





