|
|
Thelma May Zaragoza
June 26, 1941 - Sept 4, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Thelma is survived by her 9 children: Cheryl, Mercrey, David, Veneus, Peter, Sharleen, Stephanie, Maria and Joseph Arroyo. 28 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Pete R. Zaragoza and mother Randy E. Hammock.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:00pm with a funeral service at 2:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.
View the online memorial for Thelma May Zaragoza
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019