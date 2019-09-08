East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
Resources
Thelma May Zaragoza


1941 - 2019
Thelma May Zaragoza Obituary
Thelma May Zaragoza
June 26, 1941 - Sept 4, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Thelma is survived by her 9 children: Cheryl, Mercrey, David, Veneus, Peter, Sharleen, Stephanie, Maria and Joseph Arroyo. 28 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Pete R. Zaragoza and mother Randy E. Hammock.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:00pm with a funeral service at 2:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019
