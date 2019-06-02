Thelma Olsen Phipps

March 16, 1922 - May 23, 2019

Resident of Hayward

Born in Tempe, AZ to Charles and Maud Olsen. Sister to Albert Olsen, wife of James B. Phipps. Mother to John C. Phipps. She is survived by her son James Benny Phipps. She is the granddaughter of AZ pioneers Elling and Christine Olsen who came from Norway in 1882 to Tempe, AZ. She went to Tempe Union High School 1940, Arizona State College 1942, Graduated Oregon State 1951. Joined the Waves 1946.

Worked in the school lunch program in the California Valley, worked at Coop stores in Berkeley and Castro Valley, was PTA President of Sunset High Hayward. Taught classes at Chabot College and at Ohlone College Fremont. Worked for Hughes Aircraft 1944-45, making machine gun belts. Worked with family emergency shelter coalition and C.A.N.H.C. A member of First United Methodist Church since the early 1960's in Hayward, involved in California Retired Teachers Assoc. and Acacia Lodge No. 243. Her kindness will be missed.

Memorial service on Tuesday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Hayward, 2nd St. Burial to be at Double Butte Cemetery in Tempe, AZ.





View the online memorial for Thelma Olsen Phipps Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary