Theodore Anderson
April 13, 1924 - March 30, 2020
Fort Bragg, CA
Theodore R. Anderson passed away on March 30, 2020 in Fort Bragg CA. Ted was born in Evanston, Illinois, the son of Carl and Vera (Nilsson) Anderson. Ted is survived by his daughter Jessie Jackson and grandsons Christopher (Olga Rechetova) Jackson and Matthew (Nicole) Jackson. He was preceded in death by Molly, his wife of 61 years, and brothers Carl and Hilding.
Ted served on the destroyer USS Flusher during WWII. He received his Chemical Engineering degree from Lawrence Institute of Technology in Detroit in 1949 and began his 40 year employment with Glidden Paint Company. He married Molly Mott in 1948 and in 1953 they moved to Oakland CA where they lived for 37 years. Ted and Molly retired to the City of Napa in 1990.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2020