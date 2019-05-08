Theodore Bogdanos

October 13, 1932 - May 6, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Theodore Bogdanos was born in Canton, Ohio on October 13, 1932, grew up in Greece, and returned to America after World War II. He received his Ph.D. at the University of California, Berkeley and taught at San Jose State University for 26 years as Professor of English and European Literature of the Middle Ages. He was devoted to God, the church and his family. He loved literature, classic and Byzantine music, international travel and was constantly deepening his understanding of the meaning of life. He also had a great sense of humor and storytelling ability, captivating us all with his charismatic personality. Theodore passed away on May 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Herta Helene, his son, Hans Bogdanos (Valerie) of San Leandro, CA, his daughter, Elisabeth Charles (Curt) of Kentfield, CA, his grandchildren, Alexa Charles, Nathan Charles and Theodore Bogdanos, his brother John Bogdanos (Despina) of Hayward, as well as, many other extended family members. He is predeceased by his eldest daughter, Toula. Dr. Bogdanos has been a cantor and choir director and has written choral music for the Divine Liturgy and various special services for the Greek Orthodox Church. In recognition of his scholarly and musical contribution, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has made him an Archon of the Great Church. A Trisagion will be held at the Ascension Cathedral in Oakland at 4700 Lincoln Ave on Thursday, May 9th at 7pm. Funeral services will be held at Ascension Cathedral on Friday, May 10th at 10:30am. Donations in memory of Theodore Bogdanos can be made to the Ascension Cathedral, Denver Greek Orthodox Choir Federation or National MS Society.





