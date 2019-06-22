Theodore Joachim Budach, Jr.

August 5, 1934 - June 19, 2019

Walnut Creek

Ted was born in Chicago to Esther and Ted. He didn't stay long, as he ended up making his home in 16 cities during his lifetime.

He graduated from Wittenberg College where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He served in the Navy, after which he was an IBM sales manager for 32 years.

Ted was an athlete his whole life. He lettered in football, baseball, and golf in both high school and college. Ted was also an avid tennis player, golfer, and skier. He served as President of both Round Hill's Tennis and Golf Associations. His lifelong passion for golf led him to contribute his talents as a Director of NCGA and First Tee.

He held many leadership roles in his local church and Diocese. Following retirement, Ted was the first Stewardship Officer for the Episcopal Diocese of California and also President of the Board of Shelter Inc.

Ted's beloved wife, Barbara; his daughters Debbie (Bill) and Beth Ann (Asad); grandchildren Sami (Phillip), Alison, Christina (Seth), Will, and Margaret; and great-granddaughter Clementine will forever cherish their memories of their time with him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 1550 Diablo Road, Danville.

Contributions in Ted's memory may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.





