Theodore "Ted" Moutinho

May 23, 1936 - May 14, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Theodore "Ted" R. Moutinho, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019. Ted grew up in San Leandro around his nine brothers and sisters. Of course, his favorite was his twin Manuel "Manny". Ted was a graduate of San Leandro High School in 1955. He became a proud Teamster of Local 70, working for Lucky's as a Warehouseman, in San Leandro, for approximately 30 years. Ted had two children that have preceeded him in death, Timothy and Troy. He enjoyed his family, friends, animals (pigeons/birds and dogs) and also his classic cars for many years. Many might remember him at the local car shows which he enjoyed so much. Unfortunately, health issues caused him to need assisted living for the last five years. He loved and enjoyed the staff that cared for him. We know they will miss him yelling for his coffee before meals. Ted is survived by his brothers, Manuel "Manny" and Norman "Corky" and many cousins, nieces and nephews. We will miss his loving spirit. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Santos Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Avenue, San Leandro





