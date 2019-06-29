Theodore Nickolas George

February 2, 1944 - June 24, 2019

Lifelong Resident of Oakland

Theodore Nickolas George of Oakland, CA, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born February 2, 1944 in Oakland to the late George N. George and Eleni George.

The Fremont High School alumni became a proud Marine enlisting to serve in the Vietnam War, SEMPER FI. Blessed and more fortunate than many, Ted returned home safe from his tour.

As a man of many interests, Ted enjoyed spending time on his boat, going to baseball games with his daughter, a lifelong membership to AHEPA, Dining with friends and much like his parents he loved to sing.

After retiring from his 30 year USPS career, he began his second career tending bar, becoming both a corner stone and a fixture at his dive bar, "George Kay's" in Oakland. He loved his work and the friendships he developed along the way.

He is survived by his daughter Kristina George, and cousins Patricia S Cline, Blake, Brigitte & Stephanie S Beal, Michael Maglaras, Paula & Rick Mesquite.

Funeral Services will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Avenue, Oakland, CA on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).





View the online memorial for Theodore Nickolas George Published in East Bay Times on June 29, 2019