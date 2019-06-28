Theodore Scott Kunzman

Walnut Creek, California

Ted was born in Oakland, California on Sept 23, 1969 and died peacefully at his home in Walnut Creek, California on June 4, 2019.

Ted is survived by his loving family: parents John and Rebecca Kunzman; his brothers Daniel (Kelly) and Charles; his cherished nieces and nephews: Kennedy, Jonathan, Aidan and Charlotte. His extended family includes uncles Jack (Beverly) Ruff, Michael (Mary) Ruff and aunts Joan (Robert) Brunelle and Joy Muhs as well as ten cousins.

Ted was raised in Orinda, CA. His life long love of anything water began when he learned to swim at the age of 8 months. He loved swimming with the local club and the Walnut Creek Aquabears, competing on a nationally ranked relay team. He especially loved surfing with his best friend.

In pursuit of his dream to serve and protect others, he graduated from Sacramento State with a degree in criminal justice before enlisting in the Navy, serving during Operation Desert Strike. Following his Navy service, Ted studied to become a network engineer for a large telecom company before pursuing various other careers. He lived a nomadic life on the West Coast that ultimately brought him back to the thing he loved above all else, his family. He spent the last 5 years of his life living with and helping care for his parents, and sharing his unconditional love for his nieces and nephews. His pastimes included fishing, sailing, surfing, and anything that meant spending more time with family.

His warm, generous and caring heart endeared him to all who knew him. He was the first to reach out to help a stranger in need, but was always too humble to draw any attention to himself. We will miss him dearly, and cherish him in our hearts forever.

His Celebration of Life will be on July 20, 2019 at 2 pm at the Lafayette Orinda Prebyterian Church followed by a reception in the adjacent Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) are welcome. (www.namicontracosta.org)





