|
|
Theodore V. Boroian, MD
February 29, 1936 - October 12, 2019
Resident of Danville
After a fierce struggle with cancer for the past 6 months, Ted passed away at his home in Danville, CA. Ted was born to Nazareth Vahan Boroian and Esther Jaffarian Boroian and grew up in Troy, NY. After graduating from Troy High School, he graduated from Cornell University (1957) and Cornell University Medical College (1961) with honors from both, including Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi and Alpha Omega Alpha. Upon completion of an internship and an Internal Medicine residency from 1961-1963 at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY, he served in the US Army and over the next 6 years was stationed at a number of posts including: Assistant Post Pediatrician at Fort McClellan, AL 1963-1964; Internal Medicine Resident, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO 1964-1966; Chief, Dept. of Medicine at Fort Lee, VA 1966-1967; Chief, Medical Service 91st and 36th EVAC Hospital, Vietnam 1967-1968; and Asst. Chief, Dept. of Medicine, Fort Ord, CA 1968-1969, finalizing his service with the rank of Major.
After completing his military service he joined Kaiser Permanente in Walnut Creek CA as a Staff Physician in the Internal Medicine Department. From 1969 until his formal retirement in 1999, Ted held several positions of increasing responsibility and importance within KP including: Chief, Medical/Legal Affairs; Chief, Dept. of Internal Medicine; and Assistant Physician-in-Chief. In 1972 he established a Stop Smoking Clinic and in 1973 was elected as Staff President, all at the Walnut Creek facility. In 1985 Ted was appointed as the Physician-in-Charge of the KP Medical Offices in Pleasanton CA, a position he retained until August 1996. He continued as a Staff Physician until 1999 when he formally retired but until April 2019 he continued to serve part-time as an Internist for Kaiser Permanente's Urgent Care Dept. for the Diablo Valley Service Area, as an Internist for the Dept. of VA Affairs at Mare Island and most recently as an Internist for the KP Call Center in Vallejo.
Ted's wife of 52 years, Marguerite, predeceased him in 2011. He is survived by Sandra Levitt, his loving partner for the past 7 years, his sons Timothy, Joel and Adam (Laura), all of the Bay Area, a niece Donna O'Connor of Walnut Creek, and a nephew James O'Connor (Sandra) of Las Vegas, NV. He leaves extensive family on the East Coast and across the country. Ted was a member of the Blackhawk Chorus, enjoyed travel to Europe, especially France and the French language, wine adventures, crossword puzzles and spending time with loved ones. His family, friends, patients and all those who knew him held him in the highest regard and he will be dearly missed by everyone. Special thanks go out to Hospice of East Bay, especially our nurse Lila, aide Alma and volunteer Holly. Donations in Ted's memory may be made to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Counties or a . A memorial service for Ted will be held on Tuesday, November 19th. This service is open to anyone who knew and cared for Ted. For information regarding time & location, please send an email to:
[email protected] or call 925-648-3480.
View the online memorial for Theodore V. Boroian, MD
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019