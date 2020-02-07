|
|
Theodore "Ted" Wilson
Jan 15, 1934 - Jan 14, 2020
Walnut Creek
Theodore "Ted" Wilson, resident of Walnut Creek, Jan 15, 1934 - Jan 14, 2020. Born and raised in Berkeley, Ted attended Berkeley High, Hardin-Simmons University in Abeline, Texas (where he played trumpet in its Cowboy Band,) UT Austin, and received his MBA from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. His career in personnel management and recruiting began at Aerojet and continued for over 30 years at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Ted was an active member of Diablo Light Opera Company for the entirety of its existence, from 1959-2000's, as an actor, musician, and producer. He was an avid sailor and sailing instructor at Cal Sailing Club in Berkeley. He loved and made wine and had his own label for a few years, "Celeste Cellars." After retirement, he enjoyed travel to cold, remote places like Siberia and New Zealand, and volunteered as an ESL teacher in first grade at Murwood Elementary for over 20 years. He is survived by his children, Dina and Jay Wilson, sister Dolores Fitzgerald, and brothers Maurice and David Wilson. Daughter Karen pre-deceased him in 1972. A memorial will be held Sunday, Feb 16 from 12-4 at 2097 Celeste Ave., Walnut Creek. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to United Cerebral Palsy of the Golden Gate.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020