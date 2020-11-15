1/1
Theodore Woy, MD
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Woy, MD
April 8, 1932 - November 11, 2020
Resident of Dublin, CA
Theodore Charles Woy, MD of Dublin, CA died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home. He was 88. He was born on April 8, 1932 in Oak Park, Illinois. The oldest of six he was preceded in death by William, Carol, and Sue and is survived by John and Pamela. Moving to San Mateo in his teens, Ted attended San Mateo High School where he met the love of his life Virginia Denson. In 1953, he married Virginia and together they had 4 children: Jeremy Anne Jones (Steven), David Woy (Rosalie), Mark Woy (Chris) and Amy Garrigan (Bob). He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1954, and George Washington Medical School in Washington, D.C. in 1958. After returning to California and living in San Francisco the young family moved to Dublin in 1961.
Ted worked as a physician at Kaiser Hayward for 33 years dedicating himself to the compassionate and thorough care of his patients. A resident of Dublin since 1961, Ted was very active in community service. Ted was named Dublin's Citizen of the Year in 1970 recognizing his many contributions to the young Dublin community as a member of the Dublin/San Ramon Lion's Club and 12 year member of Murray School District (now Dublin Unified) Board of Education. When Dublin attained cityhood, Ted was elected to the city's first Planning Commission. In 2015 Ted was recognized by the City as a Founding Member of the Senior Center Foundation. He was formerly on the board of Hope Hospice and was an active member of S.I.R. He retired from Kaiser in 1995. He and Virginia spent the ensuing years traveling and enjoying all of the new members of their growing family.
Ted enjoyed coin collecting, bird watching, his grandchildren (and greats!) and was always up for a healthy debate on any number of topics. O'Doc, Grampa Doc, Ted, T.C., Dad will be greatly missed by his 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and all the members of his extended family grateful for being a part of his life.


View the online memorial for Theodore Woy, MD



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved