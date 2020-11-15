Theodore Woy, MDApril 8, 1932 - November 11, 2020Resident of Dublin, CATheodore Charles Woy, MD of Dublin, CA died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home. He was 88. He was born on April 8, 1932 in Oak Park, Illinois. The oldest of six he was preceded in death by William, Carol, and Sue and is survived by John and Pamela. Moving to San Mateo in his teens, Ted attended San Mateo High School where he met the love of his life Virginia Denson. In 1953, he married Virginia and together they had 4 children: Jeremy Anne Jones (Steven), David Woy (Rosalie), Mark Woy (Chris) and Amy Garrigan (Bob). He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1954, and George Washington Medical School in Washington, D.C. in 1958. After returning to California and living in San Francisco the young family moved to Dublin in 1961.Ted worked as a physician at Kaiser Hayward for 33 years dedicating himself to the compassionate and thorough care of his patients. A resident of Dublin since 1961, Ted was very active in community service. Ted was named Dublin's Citizen of the Year in 1970 recognizing his many contributions to the young Dublin community as a member of the Dublin/San Ramon Lion's Club and 12 year member of Murray School District (now Dublin Unified) Board of Education. When Dublin attained cityhood, Ted was elected to the city's first Planning Commission. In 2015 Ted was recognized by the City as a Founding Member of the Senior Center Foundation. He was formerly on the board of Hope Hospice and was an active member of S.I.R. He retired from Kaiser in 1995. He and Virginia spent the ensuing years traveling and enjoying all of the new members of their growing family.Ted enjoyed coin collecting, bird watching, his grandchildren (and greats!) and was always up for a healthy debate on any number of topics. O'Doc, Grampa Doc, Ted, T.C., Dad will be greatly missed by his 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and all the members of his extended family grateful for being a part of his life.