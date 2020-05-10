Theresa Donahoe
1937 - 2020
Theresa Donahoe
March 27, 1937 - May 3, 2020
Resident of Concord
Theresa Ann (Masel) Donahoe, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on May 3rd due to complications from Parkinson's disease at the age of 83 years. Terry was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa to John H. Masel and Stefana (Logaj) Masel. She and her sister Mary Rose grew up in Des Moines and were members of St. Peters Parish where Terry met the love of her life, Dennis. Terry graduated from Des Moines Technical High School and worked as a graphic artist throughout her career. While raising three children, she worked from home creating telephone book yellow pages ads. She also worked on the Better Homes and Garden Cookbook for Meredith Publishing Corporation and in the advertising department for Sun Newspapers of Omaha, NE. When Dennis was transferred to the Chevron Headquarters in San Francisco, Terry worked as an artist at the Contra Costa Times and ultimately became the Art Director. She retired in 1998. She and Dennis loved living in the Bay Area which offered her ample opportunities to drive her convertibles on the back roads.
Terry lost her devoted husband in April 2019 after 62 years of marriage. She is survived by children, Stephanie Helm of Brewster, MA, John (Julene) Donahoe of Gilroy, CA, and Daniel (Monique) Donahoe of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Dennis Markam, Matthew Helm, Anne Donahoe, Megan Donahoe, Max Donahoe and Molly Donahoe. For more than five years, Terry was cared for by a wonderful professional team at Diablo Assisted Living who were especially committed to her after the passing of Dennis last year.
A service will be scheduled when travel and gathering are practical. In the meantime, the family requests donations in lieu of flowers to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano; or the Parkinson Network of Mt. Diablo.


Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob & Lori Wiedmann
