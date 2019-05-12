Theresa I. Kleppe

Resident of Concord

Theresa I. Kleppe passed away on April 30, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Hawaii on December 5, 1921 to Pedro and Isabel Colon. Theresa married Robert C. Kleppe Sr. and together they raised their family. She was a beautician for over 75 years, working in many salons throughout Concord as well as caring for the hair of people who were homebound.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband and son, Terry. She will be remembered as an amazing woman to her family, community and church.

She leaves behind her children, Robert C. Kleppe Jr. and Erin Eaker; grandchildren Robert C. III, Leesha, Christina, Andrea; great grandchildren Roman and Brody.

Funeral services will be held on Friday May 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of All Saints at 2390 Grant St. Concord, CA 94520.





View the online memorial for Theresa I. Kleppe Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary