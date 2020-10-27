Theresa Jean Morreira-WarnOct. 13, 1959 - Oct. 12, 2020Resident of Discovery BayTheresa went home to be with God on October 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her Father, Harold S. Morreira, and Nephew Jacob Gutierrez. She is survived by her Husband and Soulmate, Monty Warn, Mother Bertha Morreira, Siblings Lona, Ernest (Kathy), Maureen, Cheryl (Larry), Stepchildren John, Michael, Ben and Mary, and many Nieces and Nephews, Godson Suketu Shah, Laurel Shah, Ava Shah, and Goddaughter Anna Shah.Terry was born and raised in San Jose, CA, and currently a resident of Discovery Bay, CA. She attended San Jose City College and graduated from SJSU. She was a licensed real estate agent and worked initially at Gillmor and Associates as well as Grubb & Ellis. Later in her career, she held the position as Airport Property Manager for the City of San Jose where she was employed up until her retirement. Retirement didn't last long as Terry found herself accepting a part-time manager assignment at Capps Restaurant (Brentwood, CA) where she was loved and admired by all. Terry was a dedicated daughter, evidenced by her generous help and health advocacy efforts for her mother. In her spare time, Terry, and husband Monty, would enjoy taking wonderful excursions, including trips to her favorite getaway, a charming home on the Oregon Coast.Terry will always be remembered for her passionate spirit, generosity, empathy, and unconditional love for others.Due to these unprecedented times, a Celebration of Life will be limited to immediate family at this time.