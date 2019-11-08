|
In Loving Memory
Theresa L'Estrange
June 10, 1957 – Oct 30, 2019
Theresa passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday Oct. 30th, 2019.
She was born in San Pablo, to Glenda and Bernard Loureiro.
She was a graduate of Clayton Valley H.S. and worked as an Accountant and CFO for various companies, most recently for Sky Power Solar, and was a talented artist.
She spent most of her time with family, her dog, and continuing her education.
She was preceded in death by her brother Frank in 2011 and her sister Jeanette in 2019.
She is survived by her parents Glenda and Bernard, her Husband of 39 years Fred, Children Michael (Amy) and Michelle, her sibling's sister-in Love Starla, Kim (Ioane), Cathy (Jeff), Susan (Craig), Chris (Kat), and so many other cousins, family and beloved friends.
All are welcome to a Memorial & Celebration of Life service at Oak Park Hills Chapel 3111 N. Main Street, Walnut Creek at 2pm Saturday Nov 16th.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019