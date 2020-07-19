Theresa "Terry" Steele
December 13, 1927 - June 22, 2020
Resident of Benicia, CA
Theresa "Terry" Steele, 92, of Benicia CA passed away peacefully June 22, 2020. She was born 1927 in Barnesboro PA to the late John Breusco & Elizabeth Kovach Orosz, Hungarian immigrants. In the 1950's, Terry moved to San Francisco where she met her late husband, Wallace William Steele, to whom she was married for 62 years. The couple built a summer home in Lake Almanor Country Club in the 60's. They spent every summer there until 2016.
Terry renewed her nursing credential and secured a Masters in elementary education in CA. In 1985, she retired from Mt Diablo Unified School district where she taught for 25 years. Those who worked closely with her shared that she was a 'real firecracker' and a great cook. She routinely brought that potluck dish that everyone wanted the recipe for.
Reared in a farming community, Terry was well versed in plant propagation and designed landscaping for their six homes. She was in her yard every weekend pruning & weeding. Upon her retirement, she expanded her efforts assisting the City by planting shrubs & flowers along the curbside of her court.
Terry is survived by two daughters: Sherrill Steele Lange and Debra Leah Steele Johnson, and her two grandsons, Travis and Austin Steele Johnson.
At her request, no services will be held. If you wish to stop and pay respects, she rejoined Wally in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Area 7 #158 in Dixon CA. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comwww.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
