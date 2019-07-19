Theron Max Wheeler

January 31, 1932 - July 11, 2019

Resident of Brentwood

Theron Max Wheeler passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday at the age of 87. He was the rock of his family; known always for his loyal, loving, and hard-working spirit. Theron always had such great advice to offer and knew how to make anyone laugh. He loved his family and friends fiercely, and his memory will be carried on in all of the lives he touched so deeply.

Theron was born in Oklahoma and graduated from Antioch High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Luella Sheldrew, in 1950. They made their home in Antioch, CA and moved to Oakley, CA in 1960, where they built their home of 56 years. There they raised four children (Harold, Barbara, Polly, and Robert). Theron was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 152 for 33 years. After retirement he worked as an inspector for Contra Costa County.

He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Antioch, CA. Theron enjoyed striper fishing on the delta in his boat with his sons and grandsons and was a member of the Sportsman Yacht Club in Antioch, CA. He also enjoyed bowling, playing pool, and watching old westerns.

Theron is survived by his loving wife, Mary; devoted children Harold Wheeler (Mary) of Gardnerville, NV, Barbara Van Siegman (Randy) of Oakley, CA, Polly Cornell (Anthony) of Antioch, CA, and Robert Wheeler (Laurie) of Rocklin, CA; 10 grandchildren,19 great grandchildren, and Sister, Gail Pool of Odessa, TX. He was preceded in death by his Father, Oscar Edmond Wheeler; Mother, Attie Irene Wheeler; Stepfather, Harold Pedlar; and Brother, Steven L. Wheeler. Theron, A.K.A. Pop, will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

There will be a private family graveside service and burial at Memory Gardens in Concord, CA.





View the online memorial for Theron Max Wheeler Published in East Bay Times on July 19, 2019