East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Theron Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theron Max Wheeler


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theron Max Wheeler Obituary
Theron Max Wheeler
January 31, 1932 - July 11, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Theron Max Wheeler passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday at the age of 87. He was the rock of his family; known always for his loyal, loving, and hard-working spirit. Theron always had such great advice to offer and knew how to make anyone laugh. He loved his family and friends fiercely, and his memory will be carried on in all of the lives he touched so deeply.
Theron was born in Oklahoma and graduated from Antioch High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Luella Sheldrew, in 1950. They made their home in Antioch, CA and moved to Oakley, CA in 1960, where they built their home of 56 years. There they raised four children (Harold, Barbara, Polly, and Robert). Theron was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 152 for 33 years. After retirement he worked as an inspector for Contra Costa County.
He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Antioch, CA. Theron enjoyed striper fishing on the delta in his boat with his sons and grandsons and was a member of the Sportsman Yacht Club in Antioch, CA. He also enjoyed bowling, playing pool, and watching old westerns.
Theron is survived by his loving wife, Mary; devoted children Harold Wheeler (Mary) of Gardnerville, NV, Barbara Van Siegman (Randy) of Oakley, CA, Polly Cornell (Anthony) of Antioch, CA, and Robert Wheeler (Laurie) of Rocklin, CA; 10 grandchildren,19 great grandchildren, and Sister, Gail Pool of Odessa, TX. He was preceded in death by his Father, Oscar Edmond Wheeler; Mother, Attie Irene Wheeler; Stepfather, Harold Pedlar; and Brother, Steven L. Wheeler. Theron, A.K.A. Pop, will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
There will be a private family graveside service and burial at Memory Gardens in Concord, CA.


View the online memorial for Theron Max Wheeler
Published in East Bay Times on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Higgins Chapel
Download Now