Thomas Allen Gannon
October 19, 1947 - March 27, 2020
Lifelong Resident of Alameda
Tom passed away after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Honolulu, HI, but was a lifelong resident of Alameda, CA. He attended Alameda High School, excelling on the Golf Team and graduating in 1965. After honing his golf skills and earning his AA degree from Merritt Jr College in Oakland, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving 2 years active duty in Honolulu, HI. He was honorably discharged and worked for Kaiser Engineers and Kaiser Industries. Following a career change, he retired after 17 years from the Hertz Corporation.
Tom spent a major portion of his adult life involved with the Alameda Men's Golf Club. He was on the board of directors, Chairman of the Earl Fry Tournament in 1974, Vice-President of the club, elected President in 1978 (the youngest at the time to hold this position) and was voted an honorary life member.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Maynard (Bob) and Cecilia Gannon, his brother Michael Gannon, and his daughters Katie Perata and Amy Polk.
He is survived by his sister Margaret Gannon Harwood, his brothers Bob and Tim Gannon, and his significant-other, Lee Riegsecker. He is also survived by his nieces Christine Blackmore, Victoria and Tessa Gannon, his nephews Rick and Steve Harwood, Geoff and Trevor Gannon, and his two granddaughters Taylor and Paige Perata.
Tom will be interred at The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl Cemetery) in Honolulu, HI. Memorial services may be determined when safer conditions allow.
Tom lived his life with a smile on his face and wanted everyone to be happy. May God keep him on this next part of his journey.
"Me ke aloha apau i loko o ka makou na'au…a hui hou kakau..."
"With all the love in our hearts…until we meet again…"
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020