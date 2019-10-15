|
Thomas Alvin Rudkin
April 7, 1954 ~ August 21, 2019
Former Antioch, California Resident
Thomas is survived by his parents Alvin & Nancy Rudkin, also survived by his children Logan (Mary), Sara (Logan), grandchildren; Violet, Quinn, Cole, Clover & Tamsis, brothers David L., Jeffery B. & David A. Also survived by many cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Tom lived a very interesting life and met many people along the way. He spent most of his life living on the West Coast between Calif., Oregon and Washington, except for a time living with his grandfather in Missouri when he was young. Tom could always be counted on to help a friend or family in need. He was a master wood worker and carpenter and made beautiful furniture that will be forever cherished for those who were lucky enough to have a piece of his furniture.
A Celebration of life will be held Sat. Oct. 19, 2019 at the First Family Church in Antioch at 2 PM at 3195 Contra Loma, Antioch 94509. Followed by a reception at the family home.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 15, 2019