July 29, 1960 - Sept 9, 2019
Thomas G. Anderson, 59, of Rock Springs, WY passed away on September 9, 2019.
Tommy was born July 29, 1960 in the U.S. Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA, the son of George H. and Violet I. Lorincz Anderson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Rock Springs.
Inurnment will take place in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Concord, CA at a later date.
Condolences for family can be left by going to www.foxfh.com.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019
