Thomas Andrew Troxell
June 3, 1948 – March 14, 2020
Resident of Rodeo
Tom passed away on Saturday, March 14, at home due to complications of diabetes. Tom was born in Illinois, and his family moved to the Bay Area when he was two. He grew up in Richmond and lived in Rodeo for the last 38 years. He was in the US Air Force for 4 years. He worked at Stauffer Chemical Co. in Richmond for 23 years as a mechanic welder and then for Golden State Lumber and Hoovestal before retiring. He loved drag racing, listening to music, and making people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, his children Chris Page (Lisa), and Andrew Troxell, and grandsons Noah and Daniel, as well as brothers Steve Troxell, Brian Taylor, and sister Marion Avina.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2020