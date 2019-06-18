Thomas Bradbury

10/02/1945 - 6/16/2019

Magalia, CA

Tom passed away Sunday after a brief illness. He lived in San Lorenzo for

35 years before retiring to Magalia. He worked for 20 years as a Service

Writer for Shamrock Ford in Dublin, was a gun safety instructor, an active

volunteer for the Hayward Animal Shelter and was a founding member of

the Sunshine Rescue Group. He was a Marine veteran and an avid Raiders

fan and season ticket holder, indoctrinating his 3 grandsons into the sport.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Nancy, daughter and son-in-law

Tracey and Jim Bold, grandsons Thomas, Anthony and Joshua and #4

Daniel, as well as 3 brothers, Norman, Nelson and Neil, as well as many

nieces and nephews.

No services will be held, but donations in Tom's name can be made to the

Hayward Animal Shelter, 16 Barnes Ct, Hayward 94544.





