Thomas Bradbury
10/02/1945 - 6/16/2019
Magalia, CA
Tom passed away Sunday after a brief illness. He lived in San Lorenzo for
35 years before retiring to Magalia. He worked for 20 years as a Service
Writer for Shamrock Ford in Dublin, was a gun safety instructor, an active
volunteer for the Hayward Animal Shelter and was a founding member of
the Sunshine Rescue Group. He was a Marine veteran and an avid Raiders
fan and season ticket holder, indoctrinating his 3 grandsons into the sport.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Nancy, daughter and son-in-law
Tracey and Jim Bold, grandsons Thomas, Anthony and Joshua and #4
Daniel, as well as 3 brothers, Norman, Nelson and Neil, as well as many
nieces and nephews.
No services will be held, but donations in Tom's name can be made to the
Hayward Animal Shelter, 16 Barnes Ct, Hayward 94544.
Published in East Bay Times on June 18, 2019