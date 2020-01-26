|
|
Thomas Brendan Cannon
May 16, 1935 - December 30, 2019
Clayton, CA
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Concord, CA on 1/31/2020 at 7:00pm.
Brendan was born in Donegal, Ireland and immigrated to CA with his family when he was 15. He is survived by his wife, Sheila, daughters, Maureen, Kathleen (Mark), Colleen (Steve), brother, Patrick Peter Cannon, sister, Marianne Forde, granddaughters, Kaitlyn & Jillian, nieces & nephews & cherished family and friends.
View the online memorial for Thomas Brendan Cannon
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020