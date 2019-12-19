|
|
Thomas Brian Pfeil
September 7, 1946 - December 9, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Tom Pfeil passed away on December 9, 2019 at the age of 73 surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born and grew up in Southern California, the youngest son of Henry and Nellie Pfeil. Tom received a BS degree in Accounting and an MBA from California State University and went on to hold various domestic and international positions with Baker Hughes between 1972 and 1984. Tom's later career includes Controller & Vice President of WorldCorp, Chief Financial Officer of Vectra Technologies, Founder of Goodtime Productions, Inc. and President, CEO and Co-Founder of Evans Analytical Group LLC, from which he retired in 2007.
Tom loved art, good wine, cats and local wildlife. He is survived by his brother, Jim Pfeil, his wife, Cheri Mezzapelle and his four wonderful children, Kim Netto, Tori McGregor, Joe and Chris Pfeil.
Services will be held at Hull's Chapel at 1:30pm on December 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Community Concern for Cats or any favorite local charity that benefits cats or wildlife.
View the online memorial for Thomas Brian Pfeil
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019