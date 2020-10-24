1/1
Thomas C. Becker
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. Becker
March 24, 1950 - August 7, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Thomas Craig Becker "Tom" Passed away of a sudden heart attack the evening of August 7, 2020. He spent the last week of his life with his family, helping his son replace the roof on his house, and watching his granddaughter (Jenna) at her horseback riding lessons. Hours before his death he had his last meal with his family.
Born in Fresno, California, he moved with his parents to the San Francisco Bay Area. They finally settled in Fremont, California, where he spent the majority of his childhood with his younger brothers George and Bob. Tom Spent the summers of his teenage years building the family cabin in Ben Lomond, California with his father John Becker.
Tom graduated from California State University East Bay with a bachelor's degree in Geography. He married then wife Carol and purchased a house in Antioch, California. They had two children Kim and Bill. He spent over 45 years in the automotive field as a parts advisor and ended his career at Caltrans.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberley Becker, son, William Becker, granddaughter, Jenna Aguilar, nephew, Eric Becker, and brother, Robert Becker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. If interested in attending the service at a future day please send an email to: williamtkbecker@gmail.com.


View the online memorial for Thomas C. Becker

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved