Thomas C. BeckerMarch 24, 1950 - August 7, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAThomas Craig Becker "Tom" Passed away of a sudden heart attack the evening of August 7, 2020. He spent the last week of his life with his family, helping his son replace the roof on his house, and watching his granddaughter (Jenna) at her horseback riding lessons. Hours before his death he had his last meal with his family.Born in Fresno, California, he moved with his parents to the San Francisco Bay Area. They finally settled in Fremont, California, where he spent the majority of his childhood with his younger brothers George and Bob. Tom Spent the summers of his teenage years building the family cabin in Ben Lomond, California with his father John Becker.Tom graduated from California State University East Bay with a bachelor's degree in Geography. He married then wife Carol and purchased a house in Antioch, California. They had two children Kim and Bill. He spent over 45 years in the automotive field as a parts advisor and ended his career at Caltrans.He is survived by his daughter, Kimberley Becker, son, William Becker, granddaughter, Jenna Aguilar, nephew, Eric Becker, and brother, Robert Becker.A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. If interested in attending the service at a future day please send an email to: williamtkbecker@gmail.com.