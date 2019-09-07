|
Rev. Thomas Carl Saunders, M.M.
November 22, 1936 ~ June 24, 2019
Former Bay Area Resident
Father Thomas C. Saunders died at Phelps Hospital, Sleepy Hollow, NY. He was 82 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 54 years.
Thomas Carl Saunders was born in Los Angeles, Ca, son of the late Walter C. Saunders, Sr. and Anna Morrill Saunders. Tom had two brothers and 3 sisters. He attended St. Augustine Parochial School in Oakland and graduated from St. Mary's College High School, Berkeley, Ca.
Father Saunders was ordained a priest on June 12, 1965. He was assigned to the Maryknoll Mission Region in Mexico and began working in Tzucacab in the Yucatan.
Father Saunders is survived by siblings: Walter C. Saunders, Jr. (JoAnn), Bertalou Kelley, John P. Saunders, Marti J. McLaughlin (Ron), and the late Patricia Ann Barry. Also survived by numerous, cherished nieces & nephews.
A Memorial Mass in Celebration of Father Saunders life will occur on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Oakland, Ca.
Family requests any donations to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 303, Maryknoll, N.Y. 10545-0321, or favorite charity.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019