Thomas Casebolt

May 2, 1924 ~ June 2, 2019

Resident of Concord, California

Thomas Guy Casebolt was born in Portland Oregon to Guy H. Casebolt and Myrtie (Harper) Casebolt. He and his sisters, Donna, Dora and Elva, spent most of their childhood years in Olympia, Washington, with a short time living in New Mexico. Tom graduated from Olympia High School in 1942 and attended the University of Cincinnati for one year before being drafted into the United States Army in July 1943. He served until February 1946 in the 32nd Artillery Division and performed artillery training in North America, the Philippine (Luzon) Liberation, and the Japanese Occupation. In 1945 he was promoted to Staff Sergeant in Fukuoka, Japan.

Tom returned to college at the University of Washington and in June 1950 he graduated with Bachelor's Degrees in Chemical Engineering and Industrial Engineering. Tom married Betty (Frank) Casebolt on June 9, 1950 in Olympia, WA. They lived together in Seattle and Longview, WA, Morro Bay, CA, and Concord, CA until Betty passed away in May 2013. Tom continued to live in Concord for a total of 59 years.

Tom worked for 34 years as a chemical engineer at Pacific Gas and Electric Company. For the last 13 years he was Supervising Chemical Engineer in the San Francisco office. He retired in 1987.

Tom enjoyed gardening, genealogy, attending concerts with Betty, and playing the organ and harmonica. Tom and Betty traveled to Canada, Mexico, England, Turkey, China, and many U.S. locations. In May 2016 he was proud to be a member of Bay Area Honor Flight number 7 which hosted him and a group of 23 other WW II veterans to visit the memorials in Washington, DC.

Tom resided at Concord Royale Assisted Living for most of his last year. The family is appreciative of the care that was provided to him there.

Tom is survived by sister Elva Ackley; sons and daughters-in-law David & Heidi, Don & Tami, and Doug & Eureka; grandchildren Guy and Patrick Casebolt, Brian and wife Chenying (Qin) Casebolt, and Anne and husband Greg Cuga; great-granddaughters Kaitlyn and Allison Cuga; and great-grandson Thomas Casebolt.

Services are planned at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA on July 9, 2019 at 2 PM.





View the online memorial for Thomas Casebolt Published in East Bay Times on June 29, 2019