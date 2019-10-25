|
|
Thomas David Enciso
June 2, 1954 - Oct. 18, 2019
Resident of Newark
Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin, Coach, Friend
Thomas Enciso was born in San Jose, CA on June 2nd, 1954 and lived in the East Bay his entire life. He grew up in a farming family with parents, Phillip and Josephine, and siblings Phillip Jr., Cathy, and Ellie in Newark. The agricultural roots and work ethic he learned as a child remained prominent throughout his entire life. He was a graduate of Newark High School (class of '72) where he participated in many activities including football, boxing, the marching band, and the choir. Tom met his wife Becky in Newark when her family moved to town 2 houses down from his on Chapman Drive. They were married August 12, 1978 and have two children Nathan and Natalie. He worked at Cargill Salt as a waterman for over 40 years before retiring early to care for his father. Tom had many passions and was very active. He loved music, singing, gardening, camping, collecting, sports, his family and his pets. To his core he was social and loved to be with people. Coaching combined Tom's passion for sports and people. He coached for over 30 years starting as a high school assistant coach before moving to recreational leagues and eventually ending back at Newark Memorial High School where he coached freshman football and JV baseball. Tom is survived by his loving wife Becky, his children Nathan and Natalie, his grandchildren Ella and Cruz, his brother, sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support we received during his illness. We were all blessed to have Tom in our lives. Visitation will be at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward on Monday Oct 28th at 5pm with vigil service at 7pm. Funeral service will be on Tuesday Oct 29th at 11am with burial to follow also at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward. If you desire, donations can be made to the East Bay SPCA or your local animal shelter
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019