Thomas Edward Moore III
February 27, 1942- August 8, 2019
Temecula, CA
Tom passed away at his home in Temecula, CA on August 8th, 2019.
Tom spent his childhood in upstate New York and graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in Biology. He taught math and science and coached basketball and baseball at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, CA for over 3 decades. He also taught and coached for 10 years in Colorado.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carrollee, his sons Alex and Matthew, his daughter Heather, his 13 grandchildren and his sisters, Sharon and Gretchen. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Kaiser Hospice, 10917 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, CA 92505, checks can be made to Kaiser Foundation Hospital.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019