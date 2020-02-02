|
|
Thomas Francis Flaherty
1933 - 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Thomas Flaherty, a long time resident of Walnut Creek, CA, died peacefully at home on January 4, 2020, after a long illness. He was 86 years old.
Tom was born in 1933, in Chicago, IL, the son of two immigrants from western Ireland. He graduated from St. Mary's College in Winona, MN, where he met his loving wife of 63 years, Marcene Fowler.
After college, Tom served honorably as an officer in the US Navy and then relocated to northern California where he had a distinguished career as a businessman and chief financial officer in the forest products industry.
In retirement, Tom enjoyed sports, traveling, reading and spoiling his ten grandchildren. He was also a long-time volunteer at the Bay Area Crisis Nursery and the Food Bank of Contra Costa County.
Tom is survived by his wife, Marcene, his four children, Michael (Annemarie), Kevin (Kelly), Lynne Clawson (Dan) and Nancy Rudd (Randy), and his ten grandchildren, Taylor, Olivia and Megan Flaherty, Bryan, Connor and Allyssa Flaherty, Robin and Stephanie Clawson, and Nathan and Christen Rudd.
Tom is loved and missed, but will not be forgotten. A memorial service to honor his memory will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd in Walnut Creek.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Tom's name can be made to either the Bay Area Crisis Nursery, 1506 Mendocino Dr, Concord, CA, or the Food Bank of Contra Costa County, 4010 Nelson Ave, Concord, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020