Thomas Gerald Goldt

October 8, 1940 – June 1, 2019

Danville

Tom Goldt, 78, of Danville, CA, passed away on June 1 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born and raised in Alameda, CA by Roy and Kathleen Goldt.

Tom attended St. Mary's University and eventually graduated from St. Louis University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering.

Tom is survived by his wife Marin and their children Steve and Cristina Goldt, Lara and Steve Dutto, Kourtney and Curtis Cunningham, Jeff and Mimi King, and Craig and Emily King. He is also survived by his 12 grandkids Justin, Madeline, Nicholas, Tyler, Genet, Connor, Molly, Chase, Ryder, Brighton, Mackenzie and Sally.

Tom had a passion for flying that started when he was growing up with his brother Roy near Alameda Naval Air Station and Oakland Airport. He completed two tours of duty in Vietnam flying F4 Phantoms off the USS Enterprise. After retiring from the Navy, he flew for Western Airlines and eventually for Delta Airlines. He retired in 2000 and became a full time Grandpa.

His faith was a big part of his life. For decades, he was a parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in San Ramon, CA. As a member of that community, he treasured the friendships and always looked forward to being with the Sunday Donut Group.

He loved his large family. His favorite times included vacations to Hawaii and the Sierras. He played Santa Claus for 18 annual Christmas breakfasts. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his grandkids athletic endeavors. Many a referee and coach received well intentioned, yet unsolicited free advice from Tom.

Tom will be remembered as a kind man with a sweet smile and humble demeanor. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa and friend. We love you Tom!

Services: Memorial Mass – St. Joan of Arc, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon, CA Friday June 28 at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice East Bay because of the wonderful support they provided to Tom and Marin. https://www.hospiceeastbay.org/





