Thomas Hoffmann
San Lorenzo
Thomas Hoffmann, age 76, died peacefully in his San Lorenzo home on Thursday, September 19. Tom was a Social Studies teacher at San Lorenzo High School for 38 years. He retired in 2003. While at SLZ, he taught almost every class the department offered: Government/Economics, U.S. History, Driver's Education, Ethnic Studies, World History, and Asian Studies. During his tenure, he also coached baseball, basketball, and even a year of football. His coaching career spanned almost the entire 38 years, and included stints in the Babe Ruth and American Legion Baseball Leagues.
Besides watching his beloved St. Louis Cardinals play, he enjoyed stamp collecting, his bonsai trees, and watching his grandsons play sports.
Toms is survived by Cheryl, his wife of 54 years; daughter Tanny and son Matt (Satomi); grandsons Jacob and Joshua; sister Sharon (Ron), and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. The vigil service begins at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Friday, October 11 at St. John's Church, 264 E. Lewelling Blvd. A reception will follow. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tom Hoffmann Memorial Scholarship, c/o San Lorenzo District Scholarship Foundation, 15510 Usher St., San Lorenzo, CA 94580. Checks should be made payable to the Foundation and include "Tom Hoffmann Memorial" on the memo line.
The family would like to thank Kaiser Hospice and Kellie from Home Care Assistance for their professionalism, kindness and compassion.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019