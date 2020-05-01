Thomas Jefferson "T.J." Simes
June 20, 1943 - April 13, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Thomas Jefferson "T.J." Simes closed his eyes and peacefully went to sleep on April 13, 2020 in Pittsburg, California at the young age of 101.
T.J. was born in Prentiss, Mississippi on May 1, 1918 to Tommie and Alice. He married his childhood sweetheart, Helen O'Neal Payne, on June 20, 1943.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Alice Sims (different last name spelling and another long story), step-mom Troy (Watts) Sims, two sisters Girlie Hicks and Zella Otis and brother-in-law Woody Otis, two brothers, "S.A." (Samuel Adams) and Rosco Sims. He is also preceded in death by his best friend and loving wife, Helen.
He is survived by two children, Gale (Deborah) and Michele; sister-in-law, Lowde Payne Perkins; four grandchildren, Lisa Gale, Joshua Michael (Shaletha), Ryan Philip and Nicole Marie; nephews Malcolm O'Neal, Alvin, Roland, Junior and Michael (Bay); nieces Vera, Warreace, Sandra, Alice (John), Girlie (Richard), Beverly and Sonia; great grandchildren, Savanna Helen-Marie, Andre, Elijah Thomas, Omari, Devon, Ryah, River and Rain and a host of cousins, grand nieces and nephews, extended family, his spiritual sons, daughters and grandchildren and many, many, many friends that he made over his 101 years of life. T.J.'s constant mantra was: "Baby, it's rough but it's fair". Translation: I've had a pretty good run and my life has been blessed. No matter how rough it gets, it's fair. Look for the good. Stay positive.
A private Zoom memorial has been scheduled by the family and the Loveridge Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. JW.org
Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2020.