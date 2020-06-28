Thomas Jeremiah Hepler
Resident of Fremont, CA.
Tom was born and raised in San Francisco and raised his family in Fremont, California. After retiring from Lockheed Martin, he became a financial advisor. He was active in Boy Scouts, the East Bay Swim League, and loved cheering on his favorite sports teams and his favorite athletes--his children and grandchildren. Tom was married to Carilyn Hepler for 51 years, and they have three children: Cherilyn (Hepler) Crosby, married to Gordon Crosby (Newark, CA); Laurilyn Hepler (Portland, OR); and Todd Hepler, married to Shannon Hepler-Mackey (Colfax, CA). They have five grandchildren: Jacob, Caleb, and Sarah Crosby, and Liam and Connor Hepler-Mackey. Tom passed away on 6/6/2020. He was 76 years old.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
