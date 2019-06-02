Thomas Jewett Lambert

August 20, 1930 – April 30, 2019

Brentwood

Our father, Tom Lambert, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 88 at his home in Brentwood on Tuesday, April 30. Born in McCloud, CA, to James Ruel and Emily (Carnes) Lambert, he moved with his family to the "big city" of Mt. Shasta as he entered high school. Although he steadfastly refused the opportunity to serve as class president, he found the sporting life more to his liking, playing on both the basketball and football teams during his high school years.

After graduating from Mt. Shasta High School (Class of '48), he continued in his job at the local gas station to help support his family and, in particular, his beloved sister, Nell, away at San Jose State College. The tragic loss of his father in December of 1948 led the family to decide to move to San Jose, where dad was ultimately convinced to enroll in San Jose City College and shortly thereafter San Jose State College. This was, in a strange way of course, lucky for us as this is where he met our mother, Doris Cralle. After graduating in 1954 with a degree in business and starting his retail management career at Woolworth's, he and our mother were married at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Crockett in 1955.

Dad's career moved him around quite a bit from the Bay Area to Southern California. But, with three sons and one daughter in tow, our family eventually ended up right back in San Jose. After a 40 year career in retail, he retired and within a few short years he and mom had sold the house in San Jose and moved into the brand new community of Summerset in Brentwood.

Not one to be very sedentary, it didn't take long for dad to find other worthwhile pursuits in retirement (or have those pursuits find him). He learned the game of Bocce and before he knew what happened, he was maintaining the courts and equipment nearly every weekend. He was also involved in the Summerset social club and homeowner's association. As much as he complained about how busy he was, it was also quite obvious how important it was to him to keep active and involved.

Dad was preceded in death by our mother, Doris, in 2008, our sister, Susan, in 2015, his brothers, George and Jack, and his sister, Nell. He leaves behind to cherish his legacy his sons, Ken (Carmen), Mark (Linda) and Greg (Ellen), his grandchildren, Jason (Elizabeth), Chris, Emily (Jarred) Thori, Sarah, Andrea, Kyle (Ashley), Alex, Nicklas and Michael, his great-grandson, Theodore, and the many nieces and nephews and other extended family that were always so important to him. He will also be remembered by fellow members of Delta Community Presbyterian Church, the Summerset community, and SIR (Sons in Retirement).

To all who knew Tom, please come share your stories at the celebration of his life at the Delta Community Presbyterian Church at 1900 Willow Lake Rd., Discovery Bay, CA 94505 on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A short memorial service will commence at 11:00am and lunch will be provided by the family immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would recommend donations in his name to the , Delta Community Presbyterian Church, or Hope Services.





