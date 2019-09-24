|
Thomas John Paquette
November 27, 1945 - September 17, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Tom was born on November 27th, 1945, the son of Francis and Mary Paquette in Fall River, Massachusetts. In 1963 he came to California and at the young age of 17 1/2 joined the Navy. While stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk, Tom traveled to Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Hawaii, and Guam. He remembers meeting his future wife, Claudia, in Oakland during the year of 1964 and she caught his eye in a beautiful dress and hair all done. They were married on July 1st, 1970.
After retiring in 2003, Tom enjoyed traveling with Claudia, woodworking and going to garage and estate sales. He could find anything you were looking for and would keep searching until he found it. Tom was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He was always ready with a helping hand, very generous and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Claudia, daughter Jeannine Marques (husband Andrew) and son Joseph McBeth, grandchildren Sandra Thompson, Doug Marques, Brian Marques, Eric Marques, Adam Marques, and Zack McBeth, 19 great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Paquette, Jr. He was proceeded in death by his parents and son Michael.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26th at Transfiguration Catholic Church located at 4000 E Castro Valley Boulevard in Castro Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to UCSF Research Center for Small Cell Prostate Cancer (giving.uscf.edu), Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) or the VFW, and Transfiguration Catholic Church Castro Valley (transfigchurch.com).
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 24, 2019