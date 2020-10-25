Thomas John Sheridan
October 25, 1941 - October 12, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Thomas John Sheridan passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 78. Tom was the first of seven children born to Thomas and Phyllis Sheridan on October 25, 1941 in Oakland, California. He attended St. Elizabeth Elementary and High School in Oakland and St. Mary's College in Moraga.
Tom made many friends throughout his life and spent 30 years as a teacher, coach, athletic director and/or administrator in San Lorenzo and Pleasanton. He was passionate about basketball, music, his garden and the world. He was an avid explorer. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandsons learn, play and grow.
Tom is preceded in death by his brother Robert and his parents Thomas and Phyllis.
He will be greatly missed by his three children, Kelly, Tom (Sen), and Megan (Ricardo); his grandchildren Javier, Noah and Samuel; and his siblings Kathleen, Dan, Bill, Ann and Phyllis.
There will be a private family celebration of life. Please make any donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org
