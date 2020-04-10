|
Thomas Joseph (TJ) Jarrett
December 2, 1967 - March 21, 2020
Cody Wyoming
Thomas Joseph Jarrett (TJ) 52, died after a difficult battle with advanced melanoma cancer on March 21, 2020 at Cody Regional Hospital.
TJ was born on December 2, 1967 in Alameda, CA to Tom & Maureen Jarrett. He was raised in San Lorenzo, CA and graduated from Arroyo High Class of 1985. Growing up he was active in SLZ Little League and Pop Warner Football. While still in school, TJ started working part-time at Randy Hager Sign Company, which was the beginning of a lifelong career in the sign business. He would move on to Arrow Sign, and then in 1996 move his family to Tucson, AZ where he worked for Flouresco Sign for 15 years before moving to Idaho Falls and Sign Pro. Finally, his dream came true in 2016 when he purchased Chucks Sign Company and moved again to Cody, WY.
TJ is survived by his soulmate and wife Carolyn Jo (Hahn) Jarrett (CJ), daughter Haley Nicole, son Benjamin Matthew. He was predeceased by his father Thomas Jarrett, survived by mother Maureen (Chambers) Jarrett, brother Ron Jarrett (Shonna), sisters Rosemarie (Jarrett) Olivas (Elias Jr), Lisa (Jarrett) Spiegel (Howard), father-in-law Terry Hahn (Nina) sister-in-law Wendy Fann (Dan), and many nieces and nephews. If TJ was not working or spending time with his family, then you can be sure he was outdoors. He loved to go camping, fishing, and hunting. He and Ben raced for a while in BMX and was a long time Oakland Raiders fan.
TJ, you are our sun, our moon, and all the stars.
Love always, CJ, Haley, and Ben.
Services will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or Cody Regional Hospital.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020