Thomas Keith Woelffer
March 6, 1933 - August 20, 2020
Resident of San Leandro, CA
Our sweet father, Thomas Keith Woelffer, passed away of COVID on August 20 surrounded by the loving voices of his wife, Joanna, and his five children, who sent him every bit of love that we could over the phone and iPad.
Tom was an East Bay-er through and through. He grew up in Oakland and attended Saint Joseph's High School ("Nifty in Fifty") where he played every sport possible and made friends who remained important to him throughout his entire life. He earned his college degree in accounting at USF and then served in the Army for four years. When back home, he studied business at Cal and held a few different positions, before moving to Cobbledick-Kibbe Glass Company, where he worked for almost thirty years. (We, and many others, have the mirrors to prove it). Dad worked at several other Bay Area companies before retiring.
Tom was dedicated to his work, but his passion was always his family.
While he and Joanna had known of each other during their high school years, they finally went on an actual date after Tom returned from Japan, and they were immediately smitten. They married in 1958 – and celebrated 62 years of marriage just four days before dad died.
Tom and Joanna raised their five children in San Leandro, where they have lived for over 60 years. Dad filled our home with fun and laughter. From "swervy" car rides, to hanging twinkies from the tree upon Mom's return from a girls' spa weekend, to disseminating football pool winnings in pennies, Dad's sense of humor was a constant in our lives, as was his devotion to us. He attended every game, cheerleader event, First Communion, Confirmation, Feis, school open house, and parish picnic possible. He not only cheered us on – he also cheered for our friends and their friends. Despite all the levity, Dad's sense of fun never clouded his strong sense of values and work ethic. He was an exceptional model for doing the right thing, working hard, and taking the high road. These are truly his gifts to his children.
Tom's fifteen grandchildren all adored their "Boppa" and his warm, loving teasing. And he couldn't get enough of them, continuing his pattern of supporting each one of them in all their endeavors by attending their sporting events, religious ceremonies, Grandparent Days, and school events whenever he could. Boppa enjoyed every minute of being a grandfather.
Tom loved spending time with friends and acquaintances from all walks of his life. He had long-time friends from his St. Joe's days, and also from his Assumption Parish family. He made new friends wherever he went. People truly brightened his life. And he brightened theirs with his funny, smart sense of humor. But after the laughs, he was keenly interested in knowing you – what you were thinking, doing, feeling. He cared deeply about your welfare. You were often on his mind – and he would always follow-up to make sure that you and your loved ones were OK.
Tom is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Herbert, stepmother Geraldine, and his brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife, Joanna; his children and their spouses: Kathy (Bob) Hill, Kristy (John) Smale, Joe (Maureen) Woelffer, Elizabeth (Dave) Ury, and Molly (Jeff) Rogers; his fifteen grandchildren: Eddie and Nate Hill, Jack, Jimmy, Josie, and Tommy Smale, Daniel, Annie, Maddy, and Katie Woelffer, Bridget, Brooke, and Charlotte Ury, Simone and Georgia Rogers; his brother, Richard; and many loving nephews and nieces.
A private ceremony will be held in the next few weeks. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to your local Catholic school, JDRF, or the charity of your choice
