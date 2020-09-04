I cannot say enough good things about my beloved Uncle Tom--this beautifully-written obituary captures so many of his wonderful qualities, not least of which were his amazing sense of humor (even if it did make Dominic wary of visiting him and Auntie Jo during the "Dominic/Domino" years!), his devotion to his family, and his love of sports. (I recall that when I started at SJSU, he tried to discuss the history of Spartans football with me, but I think he realized after about three seconds that I was not a similar fount of knowledge he had hoped to share that topic with!) His devotion to his family even extended to his grand-niece, when he came to Gemma's First Communion a few years ago and dismayed the young children in attendance at the reception afterwards by solemnly telling them that the cake was "only for the adults." They were too young to realize it, but I immediately thought "Yes--classic Uncle Tom!" (Brendan and Dom of course cracked up and had the same reaction when I told them about it later.) Frank and I were so touched that he and Auntie Jo would come all the way to Fremont for a grand-niece's Communion, but he was not only a devoted and warm family man but, as you say, one with staunch values, including his Catholic faith. He will always be deeply missed and affectionately thought of... Even a cousin of mine on my mom's side texted me today to say she'd read his obituary with sadness and commented that he was "always so pleasant and fun to be around," and I am sure she could not have met him more than a handful of times over the decades. Uncle Tom, you will be deeply missed and warmly remembered, always. Much love, your niece Danielle

Danielle Maze

Family