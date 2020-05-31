Thomas KennyPinoleThomas Lawrence Kenny died peacefully from natural causes at his care facility in Pinole, California on May 15, 2020 at age 95. Thomas was born to Thomas and Margaret Kenny in Point Richmond, California on June 19, 1924. Thomas left home at 17 to join the Merchant Marines where he served for the next thirty years of his life, including assignments to the Pacific theater during World War II, which earned him status as a wartime veteran. After retiring from the Merchant Marines, Thomas married the former Shirley Kadair of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They lived in Pinole for 29 years until her death in 2000.Thomas is survived by his cousin, Jack Kenny, of Albany, CA; cousin Elaine Kerrigan of San Francisco; cousins Nuala Higgins and Robert and Mary McNamara of Ireland; niece Loretta Tonry and nephew Nick DiFiore of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Nautilus Society in Oakland handled arrangements. There are no services planned at this time.