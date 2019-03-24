Thomas Kirk

11/26/1936 - 1/21/2019

Danville

Tom died January 21, 2019 due to kidney cancer. Tom was born November 26, 1936 in DuBois, PA. After graduating from Reynoldsville High School in 1954 he enlisted in the Army for three years, two of which were spent in Munich, Germany. Following that he attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Foreign Service.

Tom moved to the West Coast and worked for the Bank of America in their World Banking Division. He had assignments with increasing responsibilities in Beirut, Lebanon; Panama City, Panama; Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. He travelled extensively throughout Latin America and the Caribbean area on behalf of the Bank and in January 2000 retired as Senior Vice President in Credit Management.

After retirement he enrolled in the School of Applied Theology, which is associated with the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley, and successfully completed two years of study.

Tom married Carlyn Culver in 1959 and they had three children: David (Kate), now living in Orinda, California; Andrew (Penny) now living in Kent, Washington; and Peter (Leaine), now living near Wellington, New Zealand. In 1980 he married Tilma, who has two children, Mareh (Kent) and Juan. Tilma predeceased him in 2017. Tom and Tilma had 5 children and 10 grandchildren. Tom has three brothers currently living on the East Coast and one sister who predeceased him.

During his life Tom actively participated in social justice groups and causes. He enjoyed reading, hiking, biking, tennis, genealogic research, traveling, nature photography, gardening, cooking, and fine dining. The mountains, desert, and seashore provided the beauty and solitude which he so valued. Tom believed that life was a journey of continually discovering oneself. His overriding goal was to have mattered in the lives of those he touched. His wife, children, grandchildren, and step children were of paramount importance. Understanding and integrity were core values.

A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be on Sunday 3/31 from noon to 3pm at Oak Hill Park, Danville, CA. All are encouraged to attend.





