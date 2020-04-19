|
Thomas L. Wittmer
December 23, 1959 - March 18, 2020
Resident of Danville
It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wittmer announce his sudden and unexpected death, on March 18th, 2020 at the age of 60.
Tom was born in Lodi, California to Robert and Virginia Wittmer, the youngest of 4 children. The family relocated to Fremont, California when he was a child and he attended school there. He started working at a very young age, delivering newspapers and mowing lawns. He was a talented and highly regarded athlete his entire life and graduated from American High School in 1978. He made sure that the family home was always open to any friend that needed anything. His career path began as a teenager when he started working weekends in the equipment rental industry. In 1979, Tom went to work at Lewis Rents in San Lorenzo where he met his wife and best friend, Becky. They were married in December 1986. Tom continued to work there for the next 36 years, until the company was sold, helping build the family business into a successful and much needed local equipment rental company. As much as he enjoyed working, he was thrilled to be able to retire when that took place in 2015.
Tom loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was happy, always smiling and never had a bad day. He lived each moment with gratitude and appreciation, never taking life for granted. He was a great and faithful friend and he loved people and they loved him. He lived life with confidence and had such an enthusiasm for life every single day. He loved to travel and particularly enjoyed trips to Lake Tahoe, Reno, Las Vegas, Yosemite and Hawaii. He loved spending time during March Madness with his buddies in Tahoe every year. He would go anywhere at any time and particularly loved going on cruises. Last December, he chose to spend his 60th birthday on a cruise to Mexico where he and Becky were also able to celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary and enjoy the Christmas holiday. It was a fantastic trip. He enjoyed being outdoors, loved to hike and snow ski and was a strong and aggressive skier. But he also enjoyed being at home, loved to entertain, hang out by the pool and he and Becky threw many memorable 4th of July parties, family dinners, BBQ's, holiday gatherings and wine tastings. He was a loyal family member enjoying many family get-togethers on both sides of the family. He was a great bread maker and loved to cook, all the while enjoying a nice glass of wine. He loved spicy food and could never get enough Mexican food, ever. He just loved to talk and share stories and he had a record number of devoted life-long friends. He attended Community Presbyterian Church in Danville and we are comforted knowing that Tom is in Heaven.
Words about Tom from his brother Steve: "Tom will be remembered by a very wide following of family and friends. He touched all members of the family on all occasions. He was the life of the party. You could always tease him but he would always have a comeback that leveled the playing field. Beyond family, Tom accomplished a large accumulation of friends with diversity that only others could admire. He will be truly missed by everyone that was somehow part of his life. My baby brother, best man in my wedding and my best friend."
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Robert. He is survived by his wife Becky, his mother Virginia, his sister Karen Dutra (Mark), brother Kenneth (Michelene), and brother Steven (Debbie). He was "Uncle Tom" to many nieces and nephews along with their spouses and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Tom was a wonderful husband, son, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law and uncle and our lives won't be the same without him in it. He will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life for all family and friends will be scheduled for later in the year. A donation in Tom's memory may be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation or to any . Arrangements by Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley in Danville.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020