Thomas Lee CrawshawMarch 26, 1941 - April 19, 2020Pleasant Hill, CAPleasant Hill resident, Tom Crawshaw passed away at home, with his wife by his side, on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 79.He was born in Detroit, MI to Monroe and Mary Jane (Clark) Crawshaw. After his father's passing, Tom and his family moved to the Los Angeles area where he attended Compton High School before serving in the United States Navy. He enjoyed a long career as a draftsman. Most notably, he was employed at Raytheon Technologies in San Jose, CA and at Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, CA.Tom was married to Anne Rohl for five years, and they had two children before their separation. He married Betty Whipple in 1974, and they had two more children together.Tom was a man of few words. He had a strong faith and cared deeply for those around him. He was active in the churches he attended over the years and was always one to lend a hand. He was a good neighbor and was happy to share his bountiful garden.His children remember him as…A man who made sacrifices. At a time when the children typically went with their mother after a divorce, Tom stepped up and took on the role of a single father. He raised two young children on his own without complaint.A man who truly enjoyed sailing. When his older two children were young, they remember heading to Ensenada, camping on the sand bar and sailing around the bay. He even built his own catamaran.A man who loved gardening. He took pride in growing many things, food, flowers and bonsai. They have fond memories of gardening together, even after he lost depth perception due to dwindling eyesight.He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Mary Jane, and by his stepfather, George Nelson. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 47 years, by his children Bob, Kelly, Jennifer and Joanna, and by his siblings Bruce, David and Crystal. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.Cremation services have been arranged and a memorial will be scheduled at a later date.