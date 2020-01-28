|
Thomas M. Kearns
Nov. 04, 1948- Jan. 17, 2020
Castro Valley
Thomas Matthew Kearns, age 71 of Castro Valley, CA passed on January 17th, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Matt Kearns of Arizona and David Kearns of California, His older brother Vincent Kearns III of Tennessee, Sisters Virginia Pifer of California, and Susanna Sharp of Arizona. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Lauren Kearns. He was a kind neighbor, and a generous man to all of his family and friends. Tom grew up in Corona, CA. Graduating Corona High, class of 1966. He joined the US Air force during the Vietnam era as a communications officer stationed in England and Germany. He soon went into the world of network technology in the banking industry laying the groundwork for future ATM and worldwide financial communication. His former successes are known within the VISA Community, Wells Fargo Bank, Crocker Bank. His services are scheduled for Sunday February 9th, 2020 at the Jess C.Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley, CA. from 10am-noon with a celebration of life following. He will be missed but not forgotten.
