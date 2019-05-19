Thomas Mayer Rogers

Feb. 14, 1932 – May 8, 2019

Resident of Rossmoor

Tom Rogers of Rossmoor passed away on May 8, 2019. Born February 14, 1932 in Hayden Arizona to Rex and Myrtle Rogers. Tom was the youngest of 5 and spent the early years in Hayden until the family moved to Globe, AZ. There he developed his love of sports, playing football, basketball and baseball with his parents always in attendance. He received the Bill Stern Award at Globe High School for excelling in sports. He met and married Carol Rogers, the love of his life in 1951, they were later sealed for eternity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Mesa Arizona Temple. They just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Tom spent 4 years in the Air Force during the Korean War, stationed at various bases. He attended Arizona State University and graduated Dental School from Baylor University in Dallas, Texas in 1962. After dental school he set up practice in Concord, CA with his older brother Carl Rogers and later started his own practice. He was a dentist for 42 years before retiring in 2004. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints he served as Elders Quorum President and served 3 ward missions. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years with his Father and Brother Bud. Later in life he enjoyed these activities with his son Doug, brother Carl and very special friend Paul Costello. He also enjoyed special fishing trips with his daughter Debbie and going to Mexico deep sea fishing with family and friends. Tom is survived by his wife Carol Rogers, two children, Debbie Smith and Doug Rogers. Grandchildren , Angie Toland (Scott), Stacey Taimani, Sarah Smith and Aaron Smith (Rachel). Great Grandchildren, Austin, Ian and Connor Toland, Kiulani Taimani, Kianna, Alyssa, Nalia and Liam Smith. There will be a private family gathering and burial at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com





