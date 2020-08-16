1/1
Thomas P. Sullivan
1931 - 2020
Thomas P. Sullivan
April 4, 1931 - August 7, 2020
Resident of Valley Springs, CA
Thomas Phillip Sullivan, a native of Chicago, IL, passed away on August 7, 2020 at his home in Valley Springs, California. After a 5 ½ year battle with cancer, he died peacefully at the age of 89. Thomas is preceded in death by Esther Marie Sullivan, his wife of 61 years. He was the son of Paul J. Sullivan and Virginia D. Sullivan, and brother to James Sullivan.
Thomas is survived by his eleven children, Anna Theresa Esquibel, Mark James Sullivan, Stephen Blaise Sullivan, Paul Anthony Sullivan, Janèt Sullivan Whitaker, Phillip Andrew Sullivan, Mary Helen Germer, Virginia Louise Alvarez, Jane Frances Sullivan, Joan Claire Cartwright and Michael Hillary Sullivan. His legacy also includes 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Thomas was a Catholic and raised his children in this tradition. In the 1960s, he saw to it that his children participated in music leadership at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Newark, California. Thomas was a pianist, having a lifelong passion for the music of Frederic Chopin.
Thomas worked most of his life as a Quality Assurance Administrator, for Trailmobile and Todd Shipyards.
He dearly enjoyed surf fishing, free diving, hunting and the New England Patriots. In retirement, Thomas developed and ran a successful firearms training program in Calaveras County, California and he will be remembered by countless former students as an exceptional instructor. Additionally, Thomas was an inventor, welder, poet, jewelry craftsman, family band manager, and builder of indestructible furniture.
The family wishes to publicly thank two significant people in Thomas' later years: Darlene Krahwinkle, his longtime business partner and companion; and Nancy West, Tom's caregiver.
Charitable donations in his memory, can be made by contacting the Van Cliburn Foundation, of which Thomas was a fervent member.
Due to pandemic restrictions, there are no plans for public funeral services.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 13, 2020
I just wanted to write something to express my sympathy to my family my dear brothers and sisters. I hope our family memories of Dad bring comfort during this time. This is what is helping me, as we have an idea of what we each of us are going through. You all remain in my thoughts and prayers as we adjust to the loss of our father. Love your sister Joan
Joan
Daughter
