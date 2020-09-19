1/1
Thomas Paul Zaremba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Paul Zaremba
September 14, 2020
Resident of Tracy, CA
Thomas Paul Zaremba, age 78, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in his home in Tracy, CA, from complications of ALS. Tom was born and raised in Stockton, California. His parents were Paul and Alene Zaremba.
Tom was a Graduate of Saint Mary's High School in Stockton, California in 1961. He was the proud owner of Z-Electric and worked as an honest and dedicated Electrician in the Livermore area for over 40 years. Tom's hobby and passion was creating word-working projects in his home workshop. Tom loved traveling and taking Cruises with his wife Nancy and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Terpening Zaremba; son, Mark Zaremba; daughter, Gina Rothermel; step-sons, Mark Terpening and David Terpening; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and sisters, Noel Hullen and Donna Brehm. His death is proceeded by his parents, Paul and Alene, and step-son, Jerry Terpening.
A small, private funeral service will be held for Tom at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, California.


View the online memorial for Thomas Paul Zaremba

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes/Hayward
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved