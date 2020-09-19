Thomas Paul ZarembaSeptember 14, 2020Resident of Tracy, CAThomas Paul Zaremba, age 78, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in his home in Tracy, CA, from complications of ALS. Tom was born and raised in Stockton, California. His parents were Paul and Alene Zaremba.Tom was a Graduate of Saint Mary's High School in Stockton, California in 1961. He was the proud owner of Z-Electric and worked as an honest and dedicated Electrician in the Livermore area for over 40 years. Tom's hobby and passion was creating word-working projects in his home workshop. Tom loved traveling and taking Cruises with his wife Nancy and friends.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Terpening Zaremba; son, Mark Zaremba; daughter, Gina Rothermel; step-sons, Mark Terpening and David Terpening; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and sisters, Noel Hullen and Donna Brehm. His death is proceeded by his parents, Paul and Alene, and step-son, Jerry Terpening.A small, private funeral service will be held for Tom at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, California.